Former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi joins Kobach, Warren in attorney general race

Former assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Mattivi announces his candidacy for Kansas attorney general as Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett and Sheriff Jeff Easter look on. The Wichita Eagle

Flanked by some of Sedgwick County’s Republican leading lights, former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi on Wednesday officially entered the race for Kansas attorney general.

He’s the third candidate to declare in the race to replace Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt. It’s an open race because Schmidt will be leaving to challenge Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in the 2022 election.

Mattivi joins a race that already includes two prominent candidates, former secretary of state Kris Kobach and state Sen. Kellie Warren of Leawood. All three candidates are self-described conservatives and no significant policy differences have yet emerged in the race.

At Wednesday’s campaign launch announcement, Mattivi was introduced by Sedgwick County District Attorney Mark Bennett and the rally drew some of Wichita’s most prominent Republicans, including county clerk and former state GOP Chairman Kelly Arnold, Sheriff Jeff Easter and county commissioners Pete Meitzner and David Dennis.

Mattivi’s opening argument for his candidacy leaned heavily on his experience as a federal prosecutor, a job from which he retired in November after 22 years.

“I felt like there’s room in this race not just for a conservative, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment Republican, but for a conservative, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment Republican who is an experienced prosecutor, is an experienced litigator, and who will stand up credibly and confidently and competently for the citizens of Kansas,” he said.

Mattivi expressed a strong interest in suing the administration of President Joe Biden over what termed “federal overreach” against business.

After leaving federal service, Mattivi went to work as general counsel for Medcor, an international company specializing in health care services for businesses.

The company had a contract to provide mobile clinics for construction crews on the Keystone XL pipeline that was planned to deliver tar-sand oil from Canada to the U.S. gulf coast. The pipeline was heavily opposed by environmentalists and Native American tribes whose lands it would cross, and the plan was squelched by Biden shortly after he took office.

“When President Biden issued his executive order canceling and shutting down the Keystone Pipeline, with that stroke of his pen, he cost us (Medcor) $2 million a year in revenue,” he said. “The overreach that’s going on right now out of this administration is something that I believe should concern every American.”

Mattivi started his prosecuting career in Topeka and then moved to the state attorney general’s office, where he spent two years assisting local prosecutors with arson cases.

He was hired in 1998 by the Justice Department, where he prosecuted meth makers and complex drug trafficking cases.

In 2007, he volunteered to go to Iraq and assist in the prosecution of war crimes trials against former officials of the regime of Saddam Hussein, the Iraqi ruler deposed by a U.S.-led invasion in 2003.

“I spent six months in Baghdad,” he said, “helping the Iraqi prosecutors bring to justice about a dozen individuals (from) Saddam’s regime who were responsible for the 1991 intifada uprising.”

The intifada was a violent clash over Israeli occupation of the Palestinian West Bank and Gaza Strip.

“It wasn’t just a fascinating experience, it was a formative experience, because I was on the ground, in Iraq, watching and helping the citizens of that country recover from decades of dictatorial rule,” he said.

Later, Mattivi volunteered to prosecute terrorism detainees at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay and spent five years as lead prosecutor in the attack on the USS Cole. The guided missile cruiser was suicide-bombed in a Yemen port by Al-Qaida operatives in 2000, killing 17 U.S. sailors.

In Kansas, Mattivi prosecuted several high-profile terrorism cases, including Terry Lee Loewen, 59, of Wichita, a radicalized Islamist who plotted to bomb Eisenhower Airport using his special access to the airport as an avionics technician.

Mattivi also prosecuted Patrick Stein, Curtis Allen and Gavin Wright, right-wing militia members who were behind a foiled plot to blow up a Garden City mosque and a nearby apartment building housing Somali immigrant meat-packing workers and their families.