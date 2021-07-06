Wichita inks deal for casino mogul Phil Ruffin to buy city land for big development

In this file photo, Phil Ruffin is congratulated after buying the land where his Greyhound Park sits from the county at an auction in 2018. The Wichita Eagle

Casino magnate Phil Ruffin will be getting a prime piece of property for a retail, restaurant and entertainment complex near where Kellogg meets the Kansas Turnpike and K-96.

The Wichita City Council on Tuesday officially accepted Ruffin’s offer to buy the site north of Kellogg and west of Webb for $8.7 million.

Although no business names have emerged yet, Ruffin is planning a major development on the site that used to be the location of a Kmart and Michaels craft store.

The city purchased the land more than 10 years ago because it needed part of the property for the right-of-way to extend Kellogg east to Webb. The land Ruffin is buying is the unneeded remnant left over now that the highway project’s complete.

“The Ruffin team put quite a project together,” said council member Jeff Blubaugh, who served as a non-voting member of a committee of staff and local movers and shakers that recommended accepting Ruffin’s proposal. “It’s gonna be a great attraction coming in off K-96 and I’m very excited about it.”

Ruffin grew up in Wichita and ultimately rose to own two Las Vegas casinos, the flagships of a multi-billion dollar business empire in land, oil, convenience stores and manufacturing.

In an interview last week, he called the Kellogg and Webb property a “world class location” and said he’d start recruiting businesses for the new development as soon as he had the land locked up.

He plans a large retail development, restaurants and possibly a venue for the growing sport of pickleball, a tennis-like game played on a smaller court with solid paddles and a plastic ball.