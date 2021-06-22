Wichita, Sedgwick County moving to merge parks and culture, facilitate privatization

The Wichita City Council and Sedgwick County Commission unveiled a plan Tuesday to merge their parks and cultural arts departments with an eye toward providing better services through public-private partnerships.

The plan was presented to a joint session of the two groups by Misty Bruckner of Wichita State University’s Public Policy and Management Center, who said it would maximize efficiency and reduce bureaucracy.

“It creates opportunity for collaboration,” Bruckner said. “It puts people in the same room having discussions about the community, the residents and the visitors that they are trying to serve.”

The merger plan, which got a favorable reception from council members and commissioners, comes as local government is increasingly moving away from public management of recreational and cultural resources.

For example, the city is planning privatization of its golf courses and Century II Convention and Performing Arts Center — following the footsteps of the county which has contracted for private management of Intrust Bank Arena since it was built with taxpayer funding in 2010.

Bruckner said having a single point of contact instead of multiple departments would enhance and encourage more private-sector involvement.

“Our private community partners in industry play a huge role, especially in the cultural arts areas but also in parks and recreation,” she said. “We want to make sure that that is easier for them, not harder for them.”

The merger would create a new Department of Cultural Arts and Recreation that would be jointly supervised by the county and city managers.

They’d be advised by a Leadership Council, with a division director of cultural arts and attractions and representatives chosen by Exploration Place, the Sedgwick County Zoo, Wichita Art Museum, the Arts Council, Botanica and Visit Wichita, the city’s quasi-public convention and tourism bureau.

The new department would be divided into four divisions:

▪ Parks — This division would be in charge of park maintenance, forestry and golf courses.

▪ Recreation — This division would manage services at county parks, including Sedgwick County Park and Lake Afton; also recreation centers, community events and City Arts.

▪ Operations/Administration — This division would handle facility rentals, registration, purchasing and communications.

▪ Cultural Arts and Attractions — This division would manage Botanica, Old Cowtown and the Mid-America All-Indian Museum; handle the private contracts for operation of Intrust Bank Arena and the planned privatization of Century II; handle collaborative partnerships with the art museum, the zoo and Exploration Place; and coordinate with attractions that are independently run and receive some public funding, such as the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, Kansas African American Museum, Museum of World Treasures, Wichita Aviation Museum, Sedgwick County Fair, the Extension Office and the Arts Council.

Council member Cindy Claycomb asked about the historical precedent for consolidating parks and cultural arts services.

“These organizations were together before, and I think this was before the city manager was here,” she said. “It was years ago that parks and cultural arts were together, and I wonder if we knew why we separated them and why we think that it’s a good idea to come back.”

Bruckner said that history was new to her and had not come up in her center’s research and stakeholder conversations.

City Manager Robert Layton stepped in.

“Most of this effort has been forward-facing, not looking back,” he said. “I can’t tell you the history of why they were separated.”

Layton said he thinks consolidation will optimize marketing and programming efforts while reducing competition between departments.

“Arts instruction is a good example where we have at least three different divisions or locations where there’s art instruction,” he said. “We’ve had a hard time breaking those silos, as hard as we’ve tried.”

He said he wants to market all art instruction in the community, regardless of where it occurs, under the branding of CityArts, which holds classes and operates a gallery highlighting local artists at its Old Town location.

“It would be, I think, much better for the customer, for the people that we serve, if we were collectively under one umbrella and we were doing their job coordinating programming,” Layton said.

Bruckner agreed.

“It can create convenient access for the customer,” she said. “Whether that is by joining programming opportunities, whether that is by a one-stop place to do rentals.”

She said the plan isn’t a proposed “takeaway” aimed at cutting costs at the expense of arts and recreation services.

Her research on other cities and counties showed that the benefit of consolidation is almost always better service, not lower costs, she said.

“Is this a way to make great cost savings? That was never the intention of this work,” Bruckner said.