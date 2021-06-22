Overland Park Democrat resigns from Kansas Legislature

Rep. Jennifer Day, an Overland Park Democrat, resigned from the Kansas House of Representatives Monday. The Kansas Legislature

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Day said Monday she will resign from the Kansas Legislature after serving one year.

Day, 47, was appointed to the 48th district House seat in May 2020 after her predecessor resigned. She was elected in November by only 62 votes.

In a Twitter post, Day did not give a reason for her resignation but a spokeswoman said she was leaving because she was moving out of the district, The Kansas City Star reported.

The Democratic precinct committee in Day’s district will appoint a replacement to fill the rest of her term.

She is the third Democrat from the Kansas House to resign this year. Rep. Brett Parker, also from Overland Park, and Elizabeth Bishop, from Wichita, announced plans to resign in May.

Republican Terry Frederick, who lost to Day in November, has already filed to run for the seat again next year, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office.