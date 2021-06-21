New study highlights how GOP voters might shift on climate change

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Ks., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Xavier Becerra before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP) Associated Press file photos

Republican voters are more likely to support political action on climate change if they hear how these actions align with conservative values, according to a recent Yale study published in Nature Climate Change, a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

The Yale Climate Center partnered with the University of Cincinnati to develop a campaign called New Climate Voices in an effort to find what out what, if any, outreach could convince Republican voters that climate change is man-made, actively occurring and harming the environment and people.

The program used microtargeting, which includes taking into account a user’s personal data stored online, to create niche, highly targeted content for GOP voters.

The partnership then rolled out that strategy in an online campaign over one month to voters in Missouri and Georgia.

The campaign featured speakers including Air Force General Ron Keys, who explained how climate change poses a national security threat and challenges the military, and Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, an evangelical Christian and climate scientist, who spoke about how climate change was connected to the Christian faith.

Researchers found that Republican voters who saw the advertisements were 13 percentage points more concerned than they were prior to viewing the campaign, and more likely to believe that climate change is happening, that it is human-caused and is important to act on.

The study’s authors pointed to conservatives hearing from other conservatives on the issue as a key part of that switch.

“The most important takeaway from the study is that messaging interventions aiming to persuade Republicans on climate change can be both persuasive and scalable,” said Dr. Matthew Goldberg, an associate research scientist at the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, in an email.

Locally, however, the majority of Kansas’ Republican elected officials have kept their platform on climate change the same as it was prior to the 2016 election, reflecting local voter priorities.

Compared to the national average, Kansas voters are less likely to believe global warming is happening, that it’s caused by human activity or that national or state government officials should do anything to address climate change.

But GOP representatives from Kansas said they would support policies that improved the environment and which take their lead from Kansas farmers and ranchers, who, as U.S. Senator Roger Marshall said in an email, “are the original and best conservationists on Earth.”

“I’m proud the air in Kansas is cleaner than when I was growing up. I’m proud the United States is at a 25-year low for carbon production, and I look forward to innovative solutions that will create a cleaner, safer, healthier environment so I can keep taking my grandkids fishing, hunting, and hiking,” Marshall said in an email. “The only way we can do this is to take care of our environment, to take care of our water, and to take care of our air – our farmers are doing just that.”

Echoing Marshall’s statement, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said in an email that national environmental policies should support quality of life for Americans first.

“Kansas farmers and ranchers have made significant efforts to protect our soil, air and water,” Moran said in an email. “How we do things matters, and while we must continue working to conserve our environment, we ought to do so in a commonsense manner.”

U.S. Reps. Jake LaTurner and Ron Estes, Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop and Kansas Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman declined to comment.

There still remain points of local friction: U.S. Representative Tracey Mann said in an email he would oppose President Joe Biden’s current budget proposal, which includes $36 billion to tackle climate change, because it discounts voluntary efforts being made by farmers.

“Farmers and ranchers (have taken) far more flak than they deserved for their contribution to greenhouse gas emissions,” Mann said in an email. “American agriculture producers worked to address the problem head-on, and since 2010 have reduced agriculture’s share of greenhouse gas emissions from 24 percent to 10 percent”

Previous studies have found that Democrat voters are more likely to believe that climate change should be a high priority for the president and Congress.

“This study does not tell us how this intervention compares to other possible interventions. Nor does it say that this is the best or only approach to engaging people on climate. Rather, it is part of a much larger, multi-dimensional strategic toolbox,” Goldberg said in an email.

