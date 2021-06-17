Kansas governor appoints 3 to Board of Regents

In this photo from Thursday, June 10, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., about the state of emergency in place for the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic governor wants to keep the state of emergency in place at least through August 2021, but top Republican lawmakers are deeply skeptical and have the power to end it. (AP Photo/John Hanna) AP

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed a former railway executive, a former state senator and an educator to the board that governs the state's six universities.

Kelly announced in a Wednesday news release that she appointed former president and CEO of BNSF Railway Carl Ice, education consulting firm leader and former school superintendent Cynthia Lane and former Republican state senator and lawyer Wint Winter to the nine-member Board of Regents.

Board members serve staggered four-year terms and the appointments are subject to confirmation by the GOP-led state Senate. Kelly, a Democrat, said she looked forward to working with the board to "implement top tier workforce development programs, and leverage our colleges and universities as engines for economic growth.”

The board is also the coordinating panel for the state’s 32 public higher education institutions, including community colleges and technical colleges.