Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to meet with state business leaders, discuss workforce concerns

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will meet with state business leaders to discuss strategies for getting Kansans back to work, the Kansas Chamber of Commerce said Friday.

The announcement followed confusion over a letter, signed by nearly 200 organizations, that the Chamber and state Society for Human Resource Management compiled and sent to Kelly calling for an end to federal expanded unemployment benefits.

After the letter was sent and published Wednesday, several businesses said they had not intentionally signed the statement and asked their names be removed.

The letter echoed calls from federal and state lawmakers to end the enhanced benefits as companies were struggling to fill jobs. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson halted federal benefits in his state earlier this month.

Kelly responded to the letter Friday by inviting the businesses and organizations to meet with her and “discuss the business community’s unique needs and explore solutions to workforce shortages in Kansas.” In the letter, Kelly cited the state’s low unemployment rate and declining labor force over the past decade.

“I am committed to finding solutions that will foster further economic growth and ensure businesses have access to the workforce they need to succeed,” Kelly wrote.

The groups accepted Kelly’s invitation with a letter signed by nearly 300 businesses and organizations, more than were included in their original letter.

The letter reiterated the previous call for an end to federal benefits alongside new childcare, job training programs and other work incentives.

Details of the meeting have not yet been determined.

“Kansas employers of all sizes and from all industries have serious concerns about the lack of available workers in our state. It is what prompted more than 270 employers to ask Governor Kelly to take action to assist them and their communities,” Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said in a statement. “We look forward to discussing the possible end of the additional UI payments and other actions Kansas can take to get workers back into the state’s workforce with the Governor.”

Natalie Bright, Executive Director of the Society for Human Resources Management, said her organization looked forward to meeting with the governor.

An email blast Bright sent to Kansas companies for the first letter to Kelly caused confusion as some companies said employees mistakenly signed it on behalf of the organization.

“Our professionals are on the front line daily assisting Kansas employers with managing their businesses in time of unprecedented worker shortfalls,” Bright said. “Kansas has a real opportunity to invest in our workforce and we look forward to being a part of these round table discussions.”