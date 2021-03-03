Minns says Texas jumped too soon, vows to keep politics out of mask mandate decision

County health officer, Dr. Garold Minns, shown here during a county meeting last year, said Wednesday that continuing the mandate is the consensus view of a committee advising him on COVID response. The Wichita Eagle

Vowing he won’t be fooled again by the coronavirus, Sedgwick County’s top health advisor on Wednesday defended the county’s mask mandate, while criticizing Texas and other states for lifting COVID-19 restrictions too early and for the wrong reasons.

“Unfortunately, I think some of our neighboring states have allowed the politics to get into the major components of the decision, over and above the medical advisement they’re getting from national and local experts,” said Dr. Garold Minns, county health officer and the dean of the University of Kansas School of Medicine, Wichita. “We have worked hard to get the community to understand the importance of physical distancing, mask wearing and all that. I think that has contributed to our (infection) numbers being low.”

Minns’ current health order is set to expire March 20.

He signaled he’s considering “substantial changes” to relax the order, but intends to continue the mask mandate if he’s not overruled by the commissioners, who act as the county Board of Public Health.

“Even if the order expires for everything else, I would be reluctant to lift the order on social distancing, mask wearing and all that,” Minns said. “It’s way too soon to give up on that, and that’s not just my opinion.”

He said continuing the mandate is the consensus view of a committee advising him on COVID response, including doctors and other professionals who were pushed to the brink by the November spike in cases, when local intensive care units were maxed out with COVID patients.

Minns’ made his statements in answer to a question from commissioner David Dennis, who suggested the county might consider following Texas and other states that are lifting or have already lifted all COVID restrictions.

“We just saw yesterday that the governor of Texas has eliminated all requirements and said that it’s a personal responsibility” to limit spreading the virus, Dennis said Wednesday. “I truly agree that part of this is a personal responsibility.”

And Dennis said he’s under pressure from constituents to open everything up.

“I don’t know what to tell the people,” he said. “I’ve probably got 20 e-mails right now asking that very question. I just need to know how to respond.”

Minns replied that he wants the pandemic to be over as much as anyone.

But, he added: “Any changes made will be based on the best medical information I can get and I will not make them on political issues..”

Minns also pointed out the county had tried the “strong recommendations” route before with poor results.

“I don’t want to rehash history, but as you might recall, last spring when we were really worried about this thing peaking up pretty badly, we pushed hard, harder than even the current order is,” Minns said. “And by the end of May, the numbers were down.

“And at that point we decided to lift the orders and just recommend to the public that they abide, and this virus fooled us. Numbers started going up and by July they were up, and I don’t want to be fooled again.”