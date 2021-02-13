Kansas State Sen. Bud Estes, who represented Dodge City, dies at 74

Kansas State Sen. Bud Estes has died, his family announced Saturday. cstark@kcstar.com

Kansas Republican State Sen. Bud Estes has died, his family announced in a news release Saturday morning. He was 74.

Estes represented District 38, which includes Dodge City and Liberal.

Senate president Ty Masterson said in a statement that Estes was well respected and was known as the “best dressed senator.”

“Our hearts are heavy today upon learning about the passing of our dear friend and colleague,” Masterson said. “Bud has a kind and gentle spirit and was well respected by all who served with him in the legislature.”

Estes was elected to the Kansas Senate in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. He was chair of the Federal and State Affairs Committee and vice chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. He also served in the Kansas House for four years before being elected to the Senate.

Kansas state treasurer Lynn Rogers posted on Twitter Saturday morning that Estes’ voice will be missed.

My deepest sympathy to the family of Republican State Sen. Bud Estes, who passed away early this morning. We may not have always agreed, but we could always talk and his voice, on the floor and in our lives, will be missed. #ksleg — Lynn Rogers (@LynnRogers4KS) February 13, 2021

“My deepest sympathy to the family of Republican State Sen. Bud Estes, who passed away early this morning,” Rogers wrote. “We may not have always agreed, but we could always talk and his voice, on the floor and in our lives, will be missed.”

Our deepest sympathies are with the Estes family today. Senator Bud Estes was a conservative voice in the #ksleg and a strong advocate for Dodge City. He will be greatly missed. — Kansas GOP (@KansasGOP) February 13, 2021