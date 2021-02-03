CDC: Kansas pharmacies, Walmart, Kroger to get limited COVID-19 vaccines next week

The federal government will begin shipping limited supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine to select pharmacies in Kansas as early as next week. AP

Seven Kansas pharmacy systems are scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government as early as next week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it could be a while before the vaccines are widely available.

Major retailers Walmart and Kroger, parent company of Dillons, are among a list of Kansas retail pharmacies scheduled to receive vaccine doses starting Feb. 8.

The CDC has not provided a list of exact locations where you can get a shot. The listed pharmacies have not started scheduling appointments.

“While the program will ultimately expand to include more than 40,000 pharmacies, it is important to know that early on, when vaccine supply is still limited, many pharmacies may not have vaccine or may have very limited supply,” a CDC statement on the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 said.

All vaccines under the program will be free of charge.

So far, vaccines in the Wichita area have been limited by the Sedgwick County Health Department to healthcare workers and people age 80 and older. Pharmacies could allow anyone 65 or older to receive vaccines before the county lowers its restrictions.

The CDC recommends calling or checking your pharmacy’s website starting next week to find out if the vaccine is available near you.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) worked with states to select initial pharmacy partners based on a number of factors including their ability to reach some of the populations most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” a CDC statement says.

Here’s the list of pharmacy companies in Kansas that will receive shipments next week:

▪ Walmart, Inc.

▪ The Kroger Co.

▪ Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider

▪ LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs

▪ CPESN USA, LLC

▪ GeriMed

▪ Health Mart Pharmacies

Separate from the federal pharmacy partnership, the Sedgwick County Health Department will continue administering vaccines by appointment at Intrust Bank Area and at a drive-through clinic at the Wichita Transit Operation Center at 777 E. Waterman for those 80 and older who have problems with mobility. As vaccine is available, county appointments may be scheduled online at https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/ or by calling 316-660-1029.

Another tool to help Kansans find where to get a vaccine was posted by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment this week. The “Find My Vaccine” map on its website will eventually show which providers have vaccines. It shows no first dose vaccines were available in Wichita as of Wednesday.