City will offer rent, utility assistance with federal funding from stimulus bill

Wichita residents who need help paying their rent and utilities because of the coronavirus-related economic downturn can apply to a new city program that will cover back payments and future bills.

Applications are not open yet, but could be by late January or early February, said Sally Stang, director of housing and community services for the city of Wichita.

The city expects to receive at least $12 million in federal funding from the Consolidated Appropriations Act, also known as the economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in December. The same bill extended a federal eviction ban until Jan. 31.

The legislation set aside money specifically for emergency rental assistance, Stang said at a city media briefing Thursday. About $200 million will go to the state of Kansas with larger sums headed to municipalities with greater populations, such as Wichita.

In order to qualify for the emergency rent and utility assistance, a household must:

Have experienced financial impact related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This could mean losing a job, working fewer hours, receiving fewer tips, facing new child care needs or medical expenses.

Already owe back rent to a landlord and have received a notice for late rent. There is no minimum amount.

Have an income less than 80% of the area median income.

Despite the 80% threshold for eligibility, Congress requires that households with income less than 50% of the area median income be prioritized in the application process.

For a family of four, 80% of the area median income is $58,100, set by federal limits. For the same family size, 50% of the area median income is $36,300.

The city has administered a different type of rental assistance program for several months through the Wichita Sedgwick County Community Action Partnership, also within city housing services.

The new program is different because it allows the city to make forward payments on bills rather than pay only late ones.

“This is very different than what was made available in the past and it can have a substantial impact on households,” Stang said. “It’s not just that they’re catching up for that very minute and then waiting for the first of the month to pass to be in the same situation.”

For approved applicants, the city will pay a landlord or utility provider directly.

People in need can have their rent and utility bills covered in three month increments, up to 12 months total. If a household qualifies for the first three months, the city would work to re-certify if continued assistance is needed for the next three months.

The 12 total months can be divided between back payments and future bills. For example, the funding could cover nine months of late rent and three months in upcoming bills.

The federal government can take back the money and redistribute it elsewhere if the city doesn’t use at least 65% of the funds by Sept. 30, said Stang. At the same time, Wichita could receive additional funding from another municipality if that jurisdiction doesn’t use the bulk of its own funds.

“If we can master this and get as much of this resource out in the community, there is absolutely a chance that we could get more to help support our families that are challenged at this time,” said Stang.

“And it’s a financial driver to our economy here in Wichita to bring in at least $12 million in resources.”

Stang said the city is working to collaborate with community organizations to get the word out about the new program. Possible partners include the United Way, the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas, Kansas Legal Services and the city’s neighborhood resource centers.

The city’s conversations are ongoing to figure out ways to help people who might need assistance in filling out the application, which will be online only.

“It is absolutely a work in progress,” Stang said. “We are scrounging at the moment with our IT department to develop an online application, and with the finance department to set up the necessary systems to make these payments and do it quickly.”

While the city doesn’t yet have all the details worked out, “we can’t wait to start helping families get out of this cycle,” said Stang.

The city expects to receive the funding by the end of the month.

