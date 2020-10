Politics & Government Commissioners, O’Donnell speak about O’Donnell’s conduct before voting to censure him October 28, 2020 01:26 PM

Sedgwick County Commissioners Jim Howell and Lacey Cruse addressed conduct concerning fellow commissioner Michael O'Donnell. Afterwards, O'Donnell admitted his role in a cover-up over a campaign video ad, but denied any role in making the video.