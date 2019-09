Politics & Government Jerry Moran says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would be a ‘solid candidate’ for Senate September 05, 2019 07:46 PM

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would be a "solid candidate" for the Senate seat of retiring Republican Pat Roberts. Moran was at a Wichita event with Acting Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy. (Sept. 5, 2019).