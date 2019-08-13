Kobach faces second complaint in using border wall nonprofit email list for donations

Kris Kobach releases Senate campaign video Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Kris Kobach launched a campaign video that "will help voters distinguish fact from fiction." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Kris Kobach launched a campaign video that "will help voters distinguish fact from fiction."

A campaign-finance watchdog has filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission alleging a nonprofit broke the law by allowing Kansas Republican Kris Kobach to use its email list to raise money for his Senate campaign.

The complaint was filed Tuesday by Washington, D.C.,-based Campaign Legal Center. It is the second FEC complaint stemming from a fundraising email sent earlier this month soliciting donations for Kobach’s campaign from supporters of We Build the Wall, a 501(c)4 nonprofit that uses private donations to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Kobach serves on We Build the Wall’s advisory board and as its general counsel.

The email went out to a list maintained by We Build the Wall, and provided links to the campaign’s official fundraising page and asked for “a financial contribution of $50, $100, $250, $500, or any amount up to the maximum of $2,800 per individual.”

There was no “paid for by” disclaimer affixed to the email, which would have indicated Kobach’s campaign paid fair market value for access to the We Build the Wall contact list.

Shortly after the email was made public by The Daily Beast, Washington-based watchdog group Common Cause filed a complaint with the FEC and formally asked for an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The new complaint notes that federal law prohibits corporations, including nonprofits, from making a contribution in connection with a federal election. That includes “facilitating the making of contributions to candidates or political committees,” the complaint says.

Kobach’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning. It previously called Common Cause’s complaint “frivolous.”