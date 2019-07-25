Wichita City Council to T-Mobile: You can’t sue us

Riverside residents talk about their win against neighborhood cell phone tower (FILE VIDEO - May 14, 2019) Members of the Riverside Neighborhood react after the Wichita City Council voted down another plan for a cell tower in Riverside on Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO - May 14, 2019) Members of the Riverside Neighborhood react after the Wichita City Council voted down another plan for a cell tower in Riverside on Tuesday.

The Wichita City Council is seeking to be dismissed as a defendant in a lawsuit from T-Mobile over rejection of cell-phone towers in the Riverside area.

“Looking to Kansas law, Wichita City Council is not a separate entity with the capacity to sue or be sued,” the federal court motion says. “(State law) establishes that council members are ‘employees’ of a city.”

If the motion’s granted, the suit could still go forward, but only with the city itself named as defendant.

T-Mobile sued Wichita last month after being twice being denied permits for a cell tower in the Riverside area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

T-Mobile’s lawsuit alleges that the city and council have effectively prevented the company from closing “a significant gap” in wireless phone and data services offered in Riverside.

That, T-Mobile says, is a violation of a federal law designed to foster competition and expand wireless coverage.

In its official response, the city denied that allegation.

“(The city) admits T-Mobile determined that it has a ‘significant gap’ in its ability to provide service but denies the legitimacy of this determination,” the response said. “’Significant gap’ is a legal term of art subject to varying definitions.”

The document also addressed e-mails exchanged between City Council member Cindy Claycomb and former council member Greg Ferris, who’s now a development consultant representing T-Mobile and its tower partner, APC Towers III.

T-Mobile alleged that Claycomb indicated in those e-mails that she’d support one of the two tower plans that have been proposed for Riverside.

The suit said that’s critical because it’s in her district and “members of the City Council historically defer to the position of the council member in whose district the tower is proposed.”

The city responded that it “is without sufficient information to admit or deny what Plaintiffs understood from those emails and for that reason denies the remainder of the allegation.”

The contention that council members defer to the district’s representative is “a broad overgeneralization of stereotypical zoning considerations and for that reason is denied,” the city response said.

In May, the council shot down an attempt to put an 80-foot-tall cell tower at the site of an abandoned auto shop at Woodland and 18th.

A year before, the council rejected a plan by developer Rob Snyder, who wanted to build a tower for T-Mobile on land he owns near the corner of 13th and Bitting.

A core cadre of neighbors vehemently opposed both proposals, saying it would harm the aesthetic atmosphere and property values of their older neighborhood and there’s no place in Riverside where a cell tower would be acceptable.

Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker of The Eagle