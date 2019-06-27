Wichita abandons parking garage plan, could buy developer’s property west of stadium instead

An update on the construction of Wichita’s new baseball stadium (April 2019) Scott Sherry of JE Dunn Construction gives an update on the progress of Wichita's new baseball stadium. Work is expected to be completed in March of 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (April 2019) Scott Sherry of JE Dunn Construction gives an update on the progress of Wichita's new baseball stadium. Work is expected to be completed in March of 2020.

Wichita plans to solve parking problems at its new baseball stadium by buying land west of the ballpark from a developer. It also scrapped an earlier plan to build a parking garage and bus station north of the stadium.

The parking garage and bus station would move to either the land bought from the developer west of Sycamore Street bounded by Oak Street, Texas and Burton, or to city-controlled land near the Wichita Ice Center, south of Maple, Wichita City Manager Robert Layton said.

Wichita applied for federal funding last week to build the six-level parking garage and bus station, but in that plan it’s located north of the stadium. If it gets that funding from the Federal Transit Administration, the city will put the garage elsewhere, Layton said Thursday at a Delano Plan Advisory Committee meeting.

It’s unclear what the city plans to pay for the land west of the stadium, which is owned by Jerry Jones through his development company Townstreet Partners LLC. Layton said the city hasn’t established a price range yet and is negotiating a price with the property owner.

Jones began buying the property, which is mostly homes, in January 2018. Jones is part of a partner development group that plans to open shops, restaurants and apartments on the property north of the ballpark, which is owned by the Metropolitan Baptist Church.

Plans considered earlier this month by the Delano Plan Advisory Committee called for a surface lot west of Sycamore and showed it as privately-owned land.

Two different overhead views of the ballpark area were released this month. The first one showed a parking garage straddling city and church-owned property north of the ballpark, close to the development. The garage was moved to exclusively city-owned property in a later plan.

“We’ve now decided that probably will hurt development and could cause some problems for the developers,” Layton said at a Delano United meeting this week. “So we’re not going to put the multi-modal site there if we’re successful getting federal funds.”

The church-site developers — George Laham, Dave Burk, Dave Wells and Jerry Jones — plan to add parking around their development, but would still require access to other parking options, Layton said.

“We believe that in order to support the development at the church property they’re going to need some surface parking, and that’s in their plans,” Layton said.

