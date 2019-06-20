Kansas Republican Jerry Moran bucks Trump on arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan. AP

Sen. Jerry Moran was one of seven Republicans to support a pair of resolutions Thursday to block President Donald Trump from using emergency authority to sell arms to Saudi Arabia.

The two disapproval resolutions passed the Senate by back-to-back votes of 53-45, but short of the two-thirds margin needed to override Trump’s expected veto.

Moran, R-Kansas, joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers in backing the resolution that objects to arm sales, based on evidence of the Saudi regime’s role in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and its involvement in the civil war in Yemen.

“Congress has an important role in the oversight and approval of arms sales to foreign countries. Today’s vote was to retain that power by preventing the bypassing of Congress, and ensure that partners who receive American weapons will respect American interests,” Moran said in a statement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kansas Republican Sen. Pat Roberts voted against the resolutions.

This is not the first time that Moran has condemned actions by the Trump administration.

Moran joined Democrats in passing a previous disapproval resolution against Trump’s plan to use emergency powers to build a wall on the border with Mexico.