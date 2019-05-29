Top House Republican heads to Kansas for fundraisers with Reps. Estes and Watkins

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will hold a pair of fundraisers for Kansas Republicans. AP

The top Republican in the U.S. House will hold multiple fundraising events in Kansas Friday as the GOP looks to recapture the House next year.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, will hold a pair of events in Wichita and Leawood on behalf of Kansas Republicans.

McCarthy will join Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kansas, for a noon fundraiser at Chester’s Chophouse and Wine Bar in Wichita Friday. A $2,800 donation will get contributors into a VIP reception and a photo op with the Republican officials, according to an invitation obtained by McClatchy.

McCarthy and Estes will hold an official event at the National Center for Aviation Training later that afternoon to discuss trade policy. The event occurs at a time when the Kansas economy is grappling with the effects of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It is an honor to host Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy in Kansas to showcase our community’s leadership on workforce development and addressing the needs of a booming economy,” Estes’ chief of staff Josh Bell said in an email.

“Ron Estes has become a leader for Republicans in Congress and Leader McCarthy’s visit to Wichita shows a commitment to ensuring Ron continues to serve as Kansas’ voice in Washington.”

McCarthy has been an outspoken defender of Trump as pressure increases on the left for Congress to pursue impeachment following Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible incidents of obstruction of justice.

“House Democrats are more focused on satisfying their deep-rooted disdain for the president than they are with delivering results to better the lives of the American people. Our constituents deserve and expect better,” McCarthy said on Twitter Wednesday.

Following his trip to Wichita, McCarthy will head to Johnson County for a cocktail reception and roundtable with Rep. Steve Watkins in support of the freshman Kansas Republican’s re-election campaign.





The fundraiser for Watkins falls outside of the Topeka Republican’s 2nd congressional district, which stretches from the Northeast Kansas to the Oklahoma border, and takes place in Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids’ 3rd congressional district in suburban Kansas City.

Davids, a first-term Democrat, is a top target for national Republicans in 2020.