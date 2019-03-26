Will developers make big bucks replacing Century II? School board member wants answers

A Wichita school board member on Tuesday took on the head of a committee that wants to replace Century II, asking if developers are the ones who stand to gain the most if the city goes forward with building a new performing arts center.

“There’s a lot of emotion in the city right now of distrust,” said school board member Ernestine Krehbiel. “Who is this for? Is there some developer that’s going to make a big buck on this?”

She said the prospect of replacing the iconic blue-roofed building “almost feels like a double-cross” because the city hasn’t kept up its maintenance, which in turn has led to high cost estimates to renovate it instead of building new.

“It’s the city’s problem that it hasn’t been maintained and that’s another one of those frustrations,” Krehbiel said.

Mary Beth Jarvis, president of Wichita Festivals and chair of the Century II Advisory Committee, said she couldn’t fault City Hall for the shape the center is in.

She said investing in it would be like making major improvements to a house you’re not sure you want to live in — and it’s been that way for the past eight to 10 years.

“If you don’t know whether you’re going to move next year, I mean you throw a coat of paint on it, as they’ve done,” she said

She also denied her committee is maneuvering to set up developers for a big pay day.

“At one point we actually did involve developers in this discussion, because maybe there was a way to sell off some of the land and pay for the public improvements (but now) we are not about that,” Jarvis said.

“We are talking about public land and public facilities that will be community assets . . . there is no discussion about unloading those facilities on private entities.”

Krehbiel said Jarvis actually made a good case for replacing the iconic but aging downtown landmark.





But she said it’s a hard ask for the community “at a time when there’s suspicion about this city government that seems to be big on getting rid of Wichita’s treasures like green space and iconic buildings.”

Among several examples, she cited the River Vista complex of apartment buildings that has been criticized for blocking the view of Arkansas River from the Advanced Learning Library, where Tuesday’s meeting was held.

“Right now, we’ve watched the City Council sell off almost all the green space the city has had and treasured for 100 years,” Krehbiel said. “Like right across the street from here is the Soviet-era apartments that are on our west bank.’

Jarvis said a major part of her committee’s recommendation is that it or a successor committee meets regularly to provide oversight and transparency throughout the project.

She said a lot of the skepticism she’s hearing is over whether a project will actually get done or “we’ll just sort of, you know, put it on Wichita time, right, and drag it out and take forever.”