Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran will vote to block Trump’s use of emergency powers for wall

Sen. Jerry Moran said Thursday he will vote to block President Donald Trump from using emergency powers to construct a wall along the southern border.
“I aggressively opposed the overreach of the past presidents and believe that I cannot pick and choose to now look the other way,” said Moran, a Kansas Republican, in a handwritten explanation of his vote.
“If the constitution means one thing in the Obama administration and another in the Trump administration, the enduring value of the constitution disappears and other generation of Americans will be less free.”
Moran joins Democrats and a handful of Republicans in opposing Trump’s use of the National Emergencies Act to shift billions of dollars toward construction of a border wall. Trump invoked the law after Congress failed to appropriate the amount of money he sought for his long promised barrier between the U.S. and Mexico.
“In high school government class we all learned about our Founding Fathers and the three separate, but equal branches of government,” Moran wrote. “This concept is one of the most significant in protecting America as a republic and maintaining citizen freedoms and liberties.”
The disapproval resolution, which has already passed the House, will force Trump to exercise his veto power for the first time since taking office and set up a potential override fight.
Moran had criticized Trump’s declaration of a national emergency, but was tight-lipped about how he would vote on a disapproval resolution until Thursday, a few hours before the Senate was set to vote on it.
“I never say I’m undecided. You always write that I’m undecided,” Moran told reporters earlier in the week without revealing how he planned to vote.
Moran had initially backed a proposal from Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, that would have allowed Trump to move forward with his declaration but required presidents to obtain congressional approval for future declaration.
Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, also backed Lee’s legislation. Blunt, the No. 4 Republican in Senate leadership, has yet to say how he’ll vote on the disapproval resolution, which already has enough GOP votes to pass the Senate.
The other two GOP senators from the Kansas City region, Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, will both oppose the resolution.
“I’m with the president on this one,” Hawley said in a video posted to Twitter last week. “I think he’s got the authority to do it. I think unquestionably there is a crisis at the border.”
Moran called the emergency declaration unnecessary, noting that Trump can use the $1.375 billion Congress appropriated last month for additional border security.
“The declaration of emergency under these circumstances is a violation of the U.S. Constitution,” he said.He warned that Trump’s declaration would push country closer to having an all powerful executive, “something those who wrote the Constitution were fearful of.”
Moran has voted with Trump 90.2 percent of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight’s vote tracker.
But this isn’t the first time that the Kansas Republican has bucked a Republican president. In 2003, he was one of a few Republican defectors in the U.S. House who defied then-Speaker Dennis Hastert and then-Whip Blunt to vote against the GOP’s Medicare prescription drug benefit, a legislative priority for President George W. Bush.
Moran also made headlines in July 2017 when he announced opposition to the Senate Republican effort to overhaul Obamacare.
At the time, he criticized the “closed door process” that produced GOP’s bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, and said it “fails to repeal the Affordable Care Act or address health care’s rising costs.”
He eventually would join a majority of GOP senators in voting to proceed with legislation, but the push to repeal the healthcare law ultimately failed.
Moran earlier this year voted against the Trump administration’s decision to lift sanctions on Russian companies and on Wednesday he defied Trump by voting to end U.S. aid to Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen.
