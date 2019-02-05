Politics & Government

Pompeo talks trade — not 2020 Senate run — at Missouri-Kansas Forum breakfast

By Lindsay Wise and

Bryan Lowry

February 05, 2019 11:26 AM

WASHINGTON

If attendees of the Missouri-Kansas Forum breakfast in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday were looking for any hints that guest of honor Mike Pompeo might still consider a Senate run in 2020, they came up empty.

The event’s format allowed members of the audience to ask the Secretary of State questions, but no one asked him about the Kansas Senate race, and Pompeo did not bring it up, multiple sources told The Kansas City Star. The sources requested anonymity to discuss Pompeo’s remarks at the event, which were off the record.

Pompeo talked mostly about trade at the breakfast at Charlie Palmer, an upscale steakhouse.

Republican leaders in Washington, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have tried to recruit Pompeo to run for an open Senate seat in Kansas in 2020. But Pompeo told FOX News last month that his “singular focus” is on his job as Secretary of State.

The Missouri-Kansas Forum is a Washington-based group that represents businesses, associations and other groups with ties to the Kansas City region. It regularly hosts lawmakers and other officials with ties to the region for off-the-record events.

Pompeo, who previously addressed the group as a congressman, agreed to the appearance in December before Sen. Pat Roberts’ retirement announcement spurred an effort to recruit him into the 2020 Senate race.

Russell Orban, the forum’s chairman, declined to comment on the content of Pompeo’s speech.

