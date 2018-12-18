Seven make their case why they should be the next Wichita council member

East Wichita got its first look at its new City Council member Monday night.
But nobody knows who it will be yet.
The District 2 Advisory Board interviewed all seven candidates who have applied to run for the seat vacated when Council member Pete Meitzner won his race for Sedgwick County Commission in November. He’ll leave his council office behind in early January.
The candidates to replace him, including his brother Alex, each answered the same seven questions from the DAB members. None were allowed in the room while another candidate was speaking.
David Babich
Most of the candidates based their pitch on personal qualities and leadership experience, but Babich came out swinging on current issues, especially what to do with the Century II Convention and Performing Arts Center. He favors replacing it with a new facility.
“Some people think the blue roof is iconic,” he said, adding that in his opinion, “what’s iconic is the Statue of Liberty and the (Seattle) Space Needle and the (St. Louis Gateway) Arch.”
He also took a strong stance on redistricting, saying that the boundary of District 2 should be set at Woodlawn and residents west of that street should be moved back from District 1.
Babich is a member of the District 2 Advisory Board.
Becky Tuttle
Tuttle is also on the District Advisory Board and works as director of community development for the Wichita YMCA. She was instrumental in passing the city’s indoor smoking ban and starting Bike Share ICT, an automated bike-rental system in the central city.
Those projects have made her a familiar face at City Hall and she said that familiarity with the process and the people would help her get off to a fast start. She’s also worked for the county and the state and said her contacts there could help too.
“Everything I do within my professional career really is representing the community,” she said.
Marcey Gregory
Gregory is best known as a 10-year mayor of Goddard, the smaller city that is adjacent to Wichita’s west side. She said her husband, a graduate of Goddard schools, had wanted to raise their children there, but they moved back to Wichita now that their kids have grown up and left home.
She’s the only one of the seven candidates that has actually served on a City Council. And she said that experience will let her hit ground running.
She said the council member’s role is not just to set policy, but also to “reach out when citizens have a problem” with the municipal bureaucracy.
While living in Goddard, Gregory has been part of the Wichita scene through her business ventures in the city.
Tyler Cooper
Cooper, the owner of an advertising company and owner/operator of Wichita Magazine, said he thinks the biggest issue facing the city is personal safety.
“In our neighborhood we deal with a lot of theft,” he said.
But he added that he learned, while collecting signatures for his candidacy, that other parts of the district are having bigger problems with traffic safety.
He said what is needed is “increasing the feeling of security in our neighborhoods, especially the older neighborhoods.”
Alex Meitzner
Meitzner, the brother of the incumbent council member, emphasized that he has lived or worked all over town and that he would favor a system in which council members focus on the good of the entire city when they make decisions.
“We shouldn’t get siloed, if you will, between districts,” he said.
He called for more “quality of life” development and said he’d work to engage the county, state and federal governments, as well as the private sector, to try to get things done.
Charles Schmidt
Schmidt, who is retired, acknowledged that he is a relatively new resident of Wichita. But he said his 14-year experience as a school superintendent in Independence gives him the background to handle city issues.
He said his role required him to work closely with city government on issues such as industrial revenue bonds, community improvement districts and historical preservation. “We’ve done them all,” he said.
He said the key to community improvement is to “center on a set of facts everybody can agree on and work outward from there” to improve the community. He helped lead a successful campaign for a bond issue to replace outdated schools, which had failed in four previous tries.
Daniel Rutherford
An engineering manager at Spirit AeroSystems, Rutherford emphasized his work experience and relative youth.
He described himself as being a “cusper” at the older edge of the millennial generation, but said he wants to “take a more millennial approach” to government and try to stanch an outflow of young college graduates.
He also said he want to be involved with building the city’s new Minor League Baseball stadium and said it’s important to handle the downsizing of the city’s swimming pool system responsibly.
The members of the district board were given scorecards and directed to rate each candidate. Those numbers will be tallied by the city clerk and forwarded to the six council members who will select Meitzner’s replacement.
Council members will interview candidates between Thursday and Jan. 7, with a vote expected Jan. 8. The new member is expected to take office on Jan. 15.
