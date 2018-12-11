EPA rolls back regulations on what bodies of water are subject to Clean Water Act

The Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday it will make sure federal clean water regulations do not apply to thousands of bodies of water in the United States.
Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced Tuesday that he would roll back environmentally-friendly rules first attempted three years ago when Barack Obama was president — a blow to environmentalists and a victory for anti-regulation Republicans and farmers.
Wheeler said Tuesday he would roll back those rules so the Clean Water Act would only apply to traditional navigable — deep enough to be traveled on by boat — water, tributaries to navigable waters, certain ditches large enough to be used for navigation or subject to tides, lakes and ponds, impoundments and wetlands adjacent to any of those.
Wheeler said those limits made it clear to private citizens what would or would not be subject to those regulations, and emphasized that the EPA’s position was local entities should have more control over their own lands and waters.
“Property owners will be able to stand on their property and determine what is federal water without having to hire outside professionals,” Wheeler said.
Farmers particularly have raised alarms about the expanded rules, saying they were too broad, created an undue burden and interfered with their ability to farm on their own property.
Northern California farmer John Duarte, who became attracted a nationwide following of conservative supporters, was accused of plowing over protected wetlands on his property in 2012, which a judge said was a violation of the Clean Water Act.
Facing tens of millions of dollars in fines in a trial to establish penalties, Duarte agreed in a settlement in 2017 to pay $1.1 million to the federal government.
The Obama era rules had been stalled nationwide, first due to court challenges and then due to actions of President Donald Trump’s administration.
Those rules defined what could come under federal jurisdiction broadly and required some property owners to submit bodies of water for case-specific analysis that have a “significant nexus to traditional navigable waters, interstate waters, or the territorial seas.”
The most recent Supreme Court decision on the issue in 2006 said if a water body had a “significant nexus” to a federally protected waterway then it was connected and fell under federal jurisdiction. But it failed to clearly define what that meant, except in one specific situation.
