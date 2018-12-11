Politics & Government

McConnell, once a holdout, calls for Senate vote on criminal justice reform

By Lesley Clark and

Andrea Drusch

December 11, 2018 09:43 AM

President Donald Trump was joined on stage by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during a rally for U.S. Rep. Andy Bar in Richmond this fall. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com
WASHINGTON

The GOP-controlled Senate will vote on a sweeping bill to overhaul the nation’s criminal justice system before the end of the year, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

McConnell said Tuesday that recent changes to the bill, such as preventing some violent criminals from benefiting from its rehabilitation programs, had won over enough conservative holdouts to bring the measure to the floor, potentially by the end of the week.

“At the request of the president, and following improvements to the legislation that has been secured by several members, the Senate will take up the recently revised criminal justice bill this month,” said McConnell. “I intend to turn to the new text as early as the end of this week.”

The bill could likely pass the Senate with the combined support of Republicans and Democrats, but GOP leaders have resisted moving legislation that doesn’t have the support of conservatives in their party. President Donald Trump has asked for this bill to be done by the end of the year, however, putting pressure on leaders to make changes.

McConnell threatened senators that they would have to return to the Capitol after Christmas and work until the New Year if they couldn’t reach an agreement on outstanding business.

“Members should either prepare to cooperate and work together — or prepare for a very, very long month,” McConnell warned.

Kentucky passed its own criminal justice reforms under conservative leadership, and McConnell has been under pressure from his home state. 

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, who on Monday asked Kentuckians to pressure McConnell to schedule a vote, hailed McConnell’s decision.


“This is bipartisan, has the support of President Donald J. Trump, and, simply put, makes common sense,” said Paul. 

