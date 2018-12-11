Kansas, Missouri have high taxes on cell phones, report says

Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska have among the highest taxes on cell phones in the country.
A new study ranks the Midwest states toward the top of states with the highest tax rates on wireless service. The Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation released the study on Tuesday.
Kansas ranks 12th, with a combined federal and state tax rate on wireless service of 21.23 percent. Missouri ranks No. 10, at 21.43 percent.
Nebraska is fourth, with a combined rate of 25.20 percent.
Illinois ranked the highest, with a combined rate of 27.55 percent, while Oregon ranked last at 8.74 percent.
The Tax Foundation combined sales taxes and surcharges to find the tax rates.
In general, an American household with four wireless phones paying $100 per month for voice service can expect to pay about $229 per year in wireless taxes, fees and surcharges, the study said. That’s up from $221 in 2017.
The organization found that wireless consumers pay about $9.9 billion a year in taxes and fees that are specifically telecommunications-related that are not charged on other goods and services.
