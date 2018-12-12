Why the farm bill matters to Californians

In this Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 photo, farmworkers pick melons in the early morning hours in Huron, Calif. Huron feels like a village in Mexico, which is where most of its inhabitants hail or descend from. Nearly all residents are Latino, and Spanish is the primary language. Picking or packing crops pays about $11 to 12.50 an hour, but jobs are seasonal and many go months without work. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo