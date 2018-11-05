Voters line up for last hours of early voting Monday. Here’s how to vote on Tuesday

A steady stream of voters formed lines at the west and east entrances to the Sedgwick County Election Office in the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse on Monday morning, the last day to vote early.







Poll workers inside said a line was waiting when doors opened at 8 a.m. , and the stream was constant. Voting machines were set up in two areas. At one point, a poll worker told those in line that filling out a paper ballot would be quicker than voting electronically.

Elisa Acosta lives in Maize, right by a polling site, but she was in line outside the election office with her co-worker before noon Monday , waiting to vote. Acosta said she has been urging her Facebook friends regularly to go vote. “It’s important to vote,” she said.











Byron Watkins was one of the last people in line at noon , the cutoff time for advance voting. He said he was voting early because it was more convenient. He wasn’t going to be able to vote on Election Day.

Participating in the election process is part of being a good citizen, he said. “In voting, you’re making your voice heard.”





Voting continues at polling sites across the state on Election Day.











Here’s what you need to know to vote:

The polls are open from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re in line by 7 p.m., you must be allowed to vote. Polls in Sedgwick County will open earlier, at 6 a.m.

To find your polling place in Kansas, go to https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/Home.do Click on the polling place tab and then enter your county, address and ZIP code to find out where to vote. To check your overall voter registration, to make sure you are in fact registered to vote, go to https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/RegistrantSearch.do You will need to show photo identification when your arrive. Common forms of ID include a driver’s license, a U.S. passport, a concealed carry permit, or a student ID from an accredited post-secondary institution in Kansas. For a full list of acceptable ID, go to: http://www.gotvoterid.com/valid-photo-ids.html#idlist If there’s a question about whether you can vote and election workers won’t give you a provisional ballot, ask to speak to the election commissioner. You can call the Sedgwick County Election Commissioner’s office at 316-660-7100. Other groups may also be able to help you. The Kansas Democratic Party voter hotline: 833-2-VOTEKS (83570) or email election@kansasdems.org Kansas Republican Party headquarters: (785) 234-3456 Election Protection Coalition: 866-OUR-VOTE provides assistance in English, 888-VE-Y-VOTA provides bilingual assistance in English and Spanish, 888-API-VOTE provides assistance in Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Begali, Hindi, Urdu and Tagalog The Election Protection Coalition numbers are being promoted by the American Civil Liberties Union, League of Women Voters and other groups. And if you see or experience problems at the polls on Election Day, you can call The Eagle at 316-268-6762 or email tips@wichitaeagle.com.





