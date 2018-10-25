Howell questions meetings rule change

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell is asking for a Kansas Attorney General's opinion on how many members it takes to make a legal meeting. The change was made Wednesday to facilitate an investigation involving the county manager. (Oct. 25, 2018)
Evergy gives $1.4 million for Naftzger Park

Evergy gives $1.4 million for Naftzger Park

Evergy, the newly merged Westar Energy and Kansas City Power & Light , wants to show it is still committed to Kansas communities, and it’s starting with Wichita’s Naftzger Park. Evergy is giving $1.4 million to the Naftzger Park project.

