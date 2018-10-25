Howell questions meetings rule change

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell is asking for a Kansas Attorney General's opinion on how many members it takes to make a legal meeting. The change was made Wednesday to facilitate an investigation involving the county manager. (Oct. 25, 2018)
Wichita mayor Jeff Longwell announced on Thursday that Wichita would be the new home of the New Orleans Baby Cakes, a triple A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. In addition, Longwell announced that a new ballpark would be build for the team.
While speaking in New Delhi on Sept. 6, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied writing an opinion piece published in the New York Times. An anonymous senior administration official claimed to be part of a “resistance” working inside the White House.
The state objections board met Thursday in Topeka for a hearing about a challenge being made involving petition signatures to place Greg Orman's name on the ballot for governor as an independent. (Aug. 23, 2018)
Independent candidate for Governor of Kansas, Greg Orman talks about the "Orman Factor" in the race for governor and the democratic challenge of 6,000 signatures used to help secure his place on the November general election ballot.
Evergy, the newly merged Westar Energy and Kansas City Power & Light , wants to show it is still committed to Kansas communities, and it’s starting with Wichita’s Naftzger Park. Evergy is giving $1.4 million to the Naftzger Park project.