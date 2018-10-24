Meltdown at Sedgwick County Commission meeting

Sedgwick County Commissioners David Dennis and Richard Ranzau trade accusations of unethical and illegal behavior during Wednesday's commission meeting. (Oct. 24, 2018)
Evergy gives $1.4 million for Naftzger Park

Evergy, the newly merged Westar Energy and Kansas City Power & Light , wants to show it is still committed to Kansas communities, and it’s starting with Wichita’s Naftzger Park. Evergy is giving $1.4 million to the Naftzger Park project.

