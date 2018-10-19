‘Black folk will be catching hell again.’ Ads seek to scare black voters in Missouri

A new radio ad seeks to frighten black voters away from Sen. Claire McCaskill’s campaign by suggesting the Democrat supports lynchings.

Another ad tells black voters to ask McCaskill “why she doesn’t want our babies?”

McCaskill’s Republican opponent, Josh Hawley, did not immediately say whether he condemns the ads, which seek to boost his campaign.

A North Carolina-based political action committee has spent nearly $30,000 on the ads, and is facing widespread backlash for similar spots running in other states.

The lynching-themed ad features two African American women discussing the treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearings and contends that African American men will be presumed guilty if accused of rape.





“Black folk will be catching hell again,” one of the women says in the ad, which is referred to as the “Emmett Till” ad in an audio file that was shared with McClatchy. Till was an African American teen lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of whistling at a white woman.

Another of the group’s Missouri ads accuses McCaskill, who supports abortion rights, of not caring “that black babies that are aborted three times more likely than white babies,” said Vernon Robinson, the treasurer of Black Americans for the President’s Agenda, which has paid for ads in St. Louis and Kansas City.

“The punch line is, ‘Next time Claire McCaskill asks for your vote, ask why she doesn’t want our babies,’” said Robinson, who described the ad. McClatchy has not heard this ad.

Robinson explained his motivation, saying “Without 90 percent of the black vote, Claire McCaskill will not be re-elected.”

McCaskill has already had to combat the notion that she’s not done enough to reach out to African American voters on the campaign trail before the ads began airing.

Robinson said the ads are airing on urban contemporary stations, including KMJK in Kansas City. He noted that the race in Missouri between McCaskill and Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is one of the closest in the nation and could decide control of the Senate when asked why the political action committee decided to air the ads.

Federal Election Commission filings identify no donors to Robinson’s PAC from Missouri.

The lynching ad is nearly identical to an ad being aired in a U.S. House race in Arkansas, which has been condemned by U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Arkansas, the candidate who it seeks to boost.

The wording differs slightly between the two ads. The Missouri ad omits the explicit use of the word “lynching,” which is used in the Arkansas ad.

“I’m voting for Josh Hawley for Senate because we have to protect our men and boys. We can’t afford to let Claire McCaskill take us back to the bad old days of race verdicts, life sentences or worse when someone screams rape,” one of the women states in the Missouri version of the ad.

McCaskill’s campaign did not immediately respond to the ads, which have the explicit goal of steering African American voters away from her campaign.

Robinson, who worked on Ben Carson’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, rejected the notion that the ads are racist.

“What’s racist about the ad? Nobody’s been able to tell me yet,” he said. “It’s an effective ad. Nobody cares about a wimpy ad. People only care about ads if they’re effective.”

Hawley has repeatedly highlighted the controversy surrounding Kavanaugh’s confirmation on the campaign trail and has repeatedly attacked McCaskill for voting against his nomination.

McCaskill voted against Kavanaugh, but was one of seven Democrats who did not speak during the Senate debate on his confirmation.

Robinson referenced “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Harper Lee’s iconic novel that centers on false allegations against an African-American man, when discussing the allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford.

“The greatest losers of the Kavanaugh travesty… are black men and the women who love them,” Robinson said.

Robinson served on the Winston-Salem city council from 1997 to 2001 and has run for office in North Carolina several times. Robinson received less than 1,000 votes in a 17-way GOP primary in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District in 2016. Robinson also ran for the U.S. House in North Carolina’s 8th district in 2012 and was the Republican nominee for state superintendent of public instruction in 1996.

The Winston-Salem Journal wrote that “Jesse Helms is back! This time, he’s black,” about Robinson when he was running for office in 2004. Robinson adopted the moniker.

In a 2003 blog post, Robinson said “as a black Republican, I will be especially reviled by the Left. That’s because I will be able to say the kinds of things that many conservatives are afraid to say out of fear that the liberal media will brand them racist.”

He changed his political affiliation from Republican to Constitution Party this year, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. In a statement, he complained that neither of the major parties would “repeal Obamacare, defund Planned Parenthood, stop the illegal alien invasion, prosecute those who use the intelligence services to attack an opposition party, balance the federal government or reduce the size and scope of government.”

Robinson was ranked as the nation’s 18th-most influential African-American in 2017 by Newsmax. He led a pro-Ben Carson super PAC in 2014.