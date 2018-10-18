Can Democrats win back a majority in the House in 2018?

Labor union launches its biggest-ever digital ad campaign

By Alex Roarty

aroarty@mcclatchydc.com

October 18, 2018 11:00 AM

A major national union is launching its largest-ever digital advertising campaign less than three weeks before Election Day, hoping to provide a last-minute assist to more than two dozen labor-backed candidates.

The effort from the AFL-CIO will reach 10 million voters across 15 states, officials with the group said, using Google, Facebook, and Instagram ads.

A spokesman said the union was spending in the “high six-figures” on the ad campaign, helping 27 House, Senate, and gubernatorial candidates.

“In these final weeks, the labor movement is going to bring it home for pro-worker candidates at every level,” said Josh Goldstein, an AFL-CIO spokesman. “For months, we’ve been mobilizing our members and getting ready for this moment, winning key victories along the way. Now, we’re poised for a labor wave across the country and this creative digital campaign is a key part of it.”

One of the ads supporting Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams checks off the state lawmaker’s support of collective-bargaining rights, raising the minimum wage, and public education.

The campaign will run through Election Day in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

