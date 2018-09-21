Kelly TV ad targets Kobach on education. Kobach wants it changed or taken down

Republican Kris Kobach wants a new TV ad from Democrat Laura Kelly changed or taken down. In the ad, she says Kobach has called Kansas schools overfunded.
By
Evergy gives $1.4 million for Naftzger Park

Evergy, the newly merged Westar Energy and Kansas City Power & Light , wants to show it is still committed to Kansas communities, and it’s starting with Wichita’s Naftzger Park. Evergy is giving $1.4 million to the Naftzger Park project.

