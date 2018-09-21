Kelly TV ad targets Kobach on education. Kobach wants it changed or taken down

Wichita mayor Jeff Longwell announced on Thursday that Wichita would be the new home of the New Orleans Baby Cakes, a triple A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. In addition, Longwell announced that a new ballpark would be build for the team.
While speaking in New Delhi on Sept. 6, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied writing an opinion piece published in the New York Times. An anonymous senior administration official claimed to be part of a “resistance” working inside the White House.
The state objections board met Thursday in Topeka for a hearing about a challenge being made involving petition signatures to place Greg Orman's name on the ballot for governor as an independent. (Aug. 23, 2018)
Independent candidate for Governor of Kansas, Greg Orman talks about the "Orman Factor" in the race for governor and the democratic challenge of 6,000 signatures used to help secure his place on the November general election ballot.
Evergy, the newly merged Westar Energy and Kansas City Power & Light , wants to show it is still committed to Kansas communities, and it’s starting with Wichita’s Naftzger Park. Evergy is giving $1.4 million to the Naftzger Park project.
Wichita is considering selling MacDonald Golf Course to Waterfront developer Johnny Stevens. The par 72 course was once the Wichita Country Club in 1913. The city hadn’t solicited offers for the course.
Kansas Department of Revenue is changing the way license plates are created for the first time since 1913. New plates will be produced using a digital printer then transferred to a metal plate. Plates will be made on demand and mailed to customers.
Kris Kobach holds hard-line positions on immigration and voting rights. Should he win the Republican primary for governor over the incumbent, Gov. Jeff Colyer, many Democrats think their nominee stands a chance of winning in the general election.