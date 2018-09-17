Blunt wants to investigate Kavanaugh allegations

Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the Republican Senate leadership, said Monday that the Judiciary Committee should investigate the allegations of sexual assault against federal Judge Brett Kavanaugh before taking action on his nomination to the Supreme Court.
In a July letter, Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University in California, accused President Donald Trump’s nominee to the court of physically and sexually assaulting her when they both high school students in the 1980s.
Blunt, vice chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, has given full-throated support to Kavanaugh’s nomination since July. But in a statement Monday, the Missouri Republican called for the Senate to slow the process to probe the allegations before advancing Kavanaugh’s nomination.
“These are serious allegations that need to be looked at closely by the committee before any other action is taken,” Blunt said.
The judiciary committee has scheduled a vote on the nomination Thursday.
Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, which became public last week after the letter was letter was disclosed last week by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California.
Before the allegations became public, Blunt touted Kavanaugh’s personal background in a speech on the Senate floor earlier this month and criticized Democratic efforts to slow his nomination.
“He’s a church volunteer, mentoring people at schools. He has been widely supported by those who have dealt with him, his classmates, his colleagues, his clerks, lawyers, legal scholars,” Blunt said.
Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, did not immediately comment on how the Senate should proceed in the face of the allegations against Kavanugh.
Her GOP opponent, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, dodged a question about the issue after Friday’s debate with McCaskill and did not immediately respond to questions Monday from The Star.
The Star’s Steve Vockrodt contributed to this report.
