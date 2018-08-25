Hundreds of Democrats at Wichita convention salute Republican Sen. John McCain

More than 300 Democrats at a Wichita political convention — including a Democratic U.S. senator — joined Saturday night in a standing ovation and moment of silence for Republican Sen. John McCain when news came that he had died of brain cancer.
McCain’s death was announced during the annual Kansas Democratic Party banquet at the DemoFest at the Wichita Hyatt Regency hotel.
The Democratic convention delegates all rose to their feet for an ovation to honor McCain, and then were led in a moment of silence by state party Chairman John Gibson.
Although McCain was a lifelong Republican and his party’s 2008 presidential nominee, the onetime Navy pilot, Vietnam prisoner of war and longtime Arizona Senator was widely admired by Democrats. With a longtime reputation as a congressional maverick, he was one of a handful of Senators to buck GOP conservative othodoxy — and more recently President Trump — in Washington.
One of the DemoFest’s keynote speakers, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., offered her personal memories of McCain when she came to the podium during the dinner.
“This is a hard night,” Klobuchar said. “Sen. McCain was actually a mentor to me and he took me with him all over the world.
“We went to Asia and stood with him in front of that cell where he had been held for five years; that cell where he made the decision to allow other POWs to be released before him in Vietnam because he didn’t want to get special treatment.”
She recalled an incident in her home state where McCain forcefully corrected one of his supporters at a Town Hall meeting who questioned whether McCain’s opponent, Barack Obama, was actually an American citizen.
“John McCain said ‘No. No ma’am,’“ Klobuchar said. “He said Barack Obama is a patriot and he loves his country.”
Klobuchar said she last saw him a month ago when she visited McCain and his wife Cindy at their home in Arizona.
“He was of course at this time getting really weak, but he still had a great sense of humor,” Klobuchar said. “I won’t tell you what he yelled at the TV screen when certain stories came up. And you know he continued to be a very strong commentator of what was going on.”
