Trump visit to Kansas City draws a crowd of vocal protesters

Protesters take to the streets as President Trump visits Kansas City. Warning: This video does contain strong language.
By
Who is Charles Koch?

Business

Who is Charles Koch?

Charles Koch leads Koch Industries and is well known for his monetary involvement in political campaigns. Here's what you need to know about the billionaire CEO from Wichita Kansas.

City had considered pulling SRO funding

Education

City had considered pulling SRO funding

Wichita won't be pulling its police officers out of Wichita high schools, but plans to retool the program to make it less about security and more about mentoring and counseling, the city manager said Tuesday.