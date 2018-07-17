Richard Ranzau defends health grant decisions

Kansas congressional candidate, James Thompson says Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be in Wichita to help him campaign. The Thompson campaign rally will take place at 1 p.m. July 20 at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway, Wichita.
Wichita won't be pulling its police officers out of Wichita high schools, but plans to retool the program to make it less about security and more about mentoring and counseling, the city manager said Tuesday.
Rev. Jeff Gannon reacts to the Kansas Supreme Court ruling Monday that a new school funding plan is still inadequate. Gannon is the namesake of the case that says schools don't get enough to provide a quality education.
Former Rep. Benny Boman is claiming he was denied due process and his constitutional rights were violated when city inspectors and a police officer showed up with a skid loader crew and started hauling off the collected property Tuesday morning.
The Department of Health and Human Resources takes an inside look at an undocumented immigrant children's shelter in Texas, the largest licensed child care facility in the nation. Note: video has no audio.
Commissioners Jim Howell and Richard Ranzau had accuse commissioners David Dennis, Michael O'Donnell and David Unruh of pulling a behind-the-scenes move to put part of the plan in motion without telling them.
Commission Chairman David Dennis accused an unnamed commissioner — later revealed to be Jim Howell — of improperly negotiating with a property owner who is trying to sell his office building to the county.
Police arrested protesters on Monday who surrounded Gov. Jeff Colyer’s office and yelling “shame” over his opposition to Medicaid expansion. The protest, part of the nationwide Poor People’s Campaign, was the latest demonstration in Topeka.