Smoking ban in Wichita public housing could include e-cigarettes

If you live in Wichita public housing and smoke, you’re out of luck come July 30, after the Wichita City Council approved a smoke-free policy in order to keep the city in compliance with federal regulations on public housing.
E-cigarettes will be allowed for now, but City Council members are considering a ban on the devices as well.
A 2016 rule from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development banned lit tobacco products, such as cigars, cigarettes and hookahs, inside public housing and within 25 feet of those buildings. The rule only applies to public housing owned by the city and not housing subsidized by Section 8 federal funds. Although the federal rule went into effect in 2017, cities were given 18 months to implement the rule with a deadline of July 30 to avoid jeopardizing their federal funding.
Wichita’s policy will go even further and ban smoking within 35 feet of any public housing’s outdoor common area. Logan Bradshaw, management analyst for the Wichita Housing Authority, said these areas are enjoyed by smokers and non-smokers alike, so the agency made that extension to “protect the integrity of the rule.”
Individual agencies were granted discretion on banning e-cigarettes at their own housing units, and e-cigarettes were left off of the Wichita policy after the city’s public housing division met with mostly non-smoker tenants who were enthusiastic about the new policy but suggested e-cigarettes be allowed to remain to help smokers transition to the new policy.
Tara Nolen, coordinator for the Tobacco Free Wichita Coalition, said the organization supported adding e-cigarettes to the ban. She said e-cigarettes can help smokers quit but that there are better alternatives, as e-cigarettes still give off harmful chemicals.
Mayor Jeff Longwell pushed to explore the possibility of adding e-cigarettes to the ban as well, and the council directed the Wichita Housing Authority to develop a policy that would address e-cigarettes as well and present it to the council in September.
Public housing tenants over the age of 18 are required to sign a lease addendum agreeing to the new policy, although the policy applies to all people who live or visit the housing units. Tenants who violate the policy will first receive a verbal warning, followed by a written warning if the tenant breaks the policy again. After a third violation, tenants can be evicted.
Bradshaw said the policy will help the department save money by decreasing maintenance, cleaning and redecorating costs. Fire insurance costs for the housing units could go down as well, though Bradshaw said the department has not fully investigated the potential for a reduction in the city’s premiums.
The Wichita Housing Authority will also host six meetings to help smoker tenants find programs to help them quit smoking.
Comments