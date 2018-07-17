Rand Paul and Donald Trump bond over Trump’s performance with Putin

Rand Paul and Donald Trump are now best friends, as the Kentucky Republican has become a rare ray of GOP support for the embattled president.
Trump and Paul had clashed bitterly during the presidential campaign — at one point Paul called Trump an “orange-faced windbag.” But they’ve since forged a mutual admiration society as the senator has hailed the president’s performance in talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Trump has in turn lauded Paul.
“Thank you @RandPaul, you really get it!” the president tweeted.
Trump Tuesday endured a barrage of criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike for seemingly siding with Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies who say Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.
But Paul called the criticism directed at Trump misguided and said it was a “mistake” for critics to turn the meeting into a “partisan escapade.”
“This is an extraordinary thing about President Trump that should be lauded and not belittled,” Paul said on CBS This Morning, noting that the Putin summit and Trump’s meeting last month with North Korea’s leader shows “he is willing to meet with adversaries to try to prevent us from having World War III.”
Paul also compared Trump’s meeting with Putin to President Ronald Reagan’s summit with Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev.
“If we’re only going to talk to people who have perfect constitutional republics, we’re going to have a very small audience and we’re going to have a lot of potential conflicts with no outlet for diplomacy,” Paul said.
Paul also defended Trump’s criticism of the investigation into Russian election meddling, arguing that Trump was “sensitive” after 18 months of what he called an “onslaught of partisan investigations.”
Trump took notice, saying Paul’s remarks that Trump “has gone through a year and a half of totally partisan investigations - what’s he supposed to think?”
Paul was an enthusiastic supporter of Trump’s decision to meet with Putin in the first place, writing earlier this week in Politico that “dialogue is especially important when hundreds of millions of lives are at stake, as is the case in relations between the United States and nuclear-armed Russia.”
Paul also said he plans to travel to Russia “in an attempt to discuss common ground with their leaders and help prevent further, unnecessary escalation of tensions.” He said he planned to discuss trade, cultural exchanges “and how to better work for peace and prosperity in the world” and would consult with Trump before his visit.
Paul and Trump haven’t always seen eye to eye. During the 2016 campaign, Paul called Trump a “delusional narcissist.” That followed Trump’s description of Paul as a “truly weird Senator” whom he tweeted “reminds me of a spoiled brat without a properly functioning brain. He was terrible at DEBATE!”
And the White House just a few months ago singled Paul out for opposing Trump’s choice to lead the CIA, accusing him of conveying “incorrect information” about nominee Gina Haspel.
Trump needs Paul on his side, because the senator could potentially complicate the process for Trump’s second Supreme Court pick. Paul told “Fox & Friends” on Sunday that he has concerns about nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s views on government surveillance programs.
Paul told the show he’s undecided on Kavanaugh’s nomination at the moment, posing a potential hurdle for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has a slim majority to work with in the Senate amid Democratic opposition to Kavanaugh.
