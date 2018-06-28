Donald Trump Jr. will campaign with Kobach in Wichita in July

Donald Trump Jr. will attend a high-dollar fundraiser in Wichita next month to support Kris Kobach.
It’s the second time the president’s son will have visited Kansas to help the Republican secretary of state’s campaign for governor.
Trump Jr. will attend a Wichita event for Kobach on July 17, according to Kobach’s campaign website. Details on where the event will be held were not announced.
One dinner ticket for the event costs $100. A ticket for a VIP reception beforehand runs $500.
Kobach said in February that Trump Jr. would come to a Wichita event. Trump Jr. first campaigned with Kobach in Overland Park in November.
“I was with him last weekend, and he says he’s going to come to Kansas a second time,” Kobach said in February. “So if you missed him in Kansas City, we’re going to bring him to Wichita.”
Although Trump Jr. has endorsed Kobach, it’s unclear who President Trump would endorse in the Kansas governor’s race, if he makes an endorsement. Kobach has said he has informally advised the Trump administration, and he met with President-elect Trump after the 2016 election.
Other major candidates in the Republican race for governor include Gov. Jeff Colyer, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer and former state senator Jim Barnett.
