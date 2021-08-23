World

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

By EVENS SANON and MARKO ALVAREZ The Associated Press

Rescue workers transfer a survivor to a U.S. Army helicopter at the airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
Rescue workers transfer a survivor to a U.S. Army helicopter at the airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix Matias Delacroix AP
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that the toll from this month's magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

The previous figure had been 2,189 on Wednesday. The agency said via Twitter that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the Aug.- 14 quake.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding — the U.S.-based aid agency Samaritan’s Purse opened a field hospital Saturday — but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points. Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because sanctuaries had been badly damaged by the quake, which was centered on the impoverished nation's southwestern peninsula.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

World

Soccer’s All Whites face name change over racial connotation

August 23, 2021 7:23 AM

World

Nice-Marseille game abandoned after fan violence

August 23, 2021 7:23 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service