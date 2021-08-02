Berlin protester died of a heart attack, prosecutor says

BERLIN — A 48-year-old protester who died when he was detained at the weekend's demonstrations by those skeptical of the government's coronavirus measures suffered a heart attack, a prosecutor said Monday.

The public prosecutor's office announced that his death was due to a heart attack, following an autopsy, after the man died on Sunday at a banned demonstration organized by the Querdenken (Lateral Thinking) movement.

The man had broken through a police cordon and knocked over a police officer, who was injured. The police officer chased him, brought him to the ground and temporarily arrested him.

The man immediately complained of shoulder pain, but initially refused to see a doctor. Later, he complained he was in pain again, and the police called an ambulance. The ambulance arrived a few minutes later, The man was suffering from chest pains and tingling in his hands, he told rescue workers and an emergency doctor.

"They tried to resuscitate him immediately but the measures were unsuccessful and he died in the evening in the intensive care unit of the Charite hospital," the Public Prosecutor General's Office announced.