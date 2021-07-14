Millions of children miss out on routine vaccinations due to pandemic

GENEVA — Some 23 million children missed out on routine vaccinations for diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough in 2020, 3.7 million more than in 2019, according to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF on Thursday.

Most countries saw childhood vaccination rates drop last year, the figures show.

Up to 17 million children likely did not receive a single vaccine during the year, widening already major inequities in vaccine access, the organizations said in a statement.

Most of the children affected live in places plagued by conflict, in remote communities or slums where they face multiple deprivations, including limited access to basic health and social services.

Parents were confronted with health facilities that were closed or feared they would be infected with the coronavirus if they entered a health-care setting.

The WHO's South-East Asian and Eastern Mediterranean regions were worst affected, according to the figures.

However, as access to health services and immunization outreach were curtailed, the number of children not receiving even their very first vaccinations increased in all regions, the data showed.

Even as countries try to get access to COVID-19 vaccines, progress has been reversed in terms of other shots, leaving children at risk from devastating but preventable diseases such as measles, polio or meningitis, said WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Multiple disease outbreaks would be catastrophic for communities and health-care systems already battling COVID-19, he said, making investment in childhood vaccination all the more important.

