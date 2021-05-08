Africa’s health officials warn of coronavirus wave akin to India’s

Africa's health officials warned on Saturday that the continent could see a wave of coronavirus infections similar to the record wave that India is currently experiencing.

While the continent has seen lower infections and deaths compared to Europe and other regions, as the pandemic enters a second year, the presence of variants and the low rate of vaccinations could change this, warned Dr. John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nkengasong was speaking during a joint meeting of African Union, or AU, ministers of health held online.

In the year since the first coronavirus cases were recorded in Africa, 52 out of 54 states have experienced a second wave of infections, with the second being more severe than the first in most cases. Thirteen countries experienced a third wave of infections.

Epidemiologists are concerned that an upward trend in some regions could bring another peak: In the last month, Central Africa has seen a 64% increase in infections, while southern Africa has seen a 4% increase and North Africa 0.2%.

Nkengasong drew similarities to India, where the number of deaths per day decreased from a thousand a day in September 2020, to 150 a day in March 2021, only to spike to current records reaching about 3,700 deaths a day.

"It is strikingly similar to what the continent as a whole, a continent that has almost the same population size as India, is recording," said Nkengasong.

West Africa has seen a 10% decrease in daily infections, while East Africa recorded a 16% decrease, despite experiencing a third wave. Officials praised countries' adherence to measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing regulations.

"We are not totally helpless, we have some tools in hand that we can continue to apply in a very consistent and deliberate manner," said Nkengasong. He warned, however, that surveys showed that pandemic fatigue is setting in among citizens, and the wearing of masks and observing social distance rules was decreasing.

While the continental vaccine acquisition platform has secured 220 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the majority of African states have signed up to the COVAX initiative, the slow and unequal distribution of jabs poses a threat of increased infections.

Only 1.14% of the continent's population has been vaccinated.

Further, the presence of new variants could speed up the spread of the coronavirus, as some have shown to weaken the efficacy of antigens and vaccines. Four African countries so far have identified the variant dominant in India, said the AU CDC director.

Africa has recorded more than 4.6 million cases of COVID-19, with more than 123,600 deaths.

Director General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus decried vaccine inequity, adding that the vast majority of vaccinations have been rolled out in the world’s wealthy countries. While waiting for vaccines, he urged African countries to enforce COVID-19 regulations.

"But we know what works. There are many countries have shown that with the consistent and tailored use of proven public health measures, these virus can be controlled, even without vaccines," said Ghebreyesus.