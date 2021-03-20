US-India defense ties a priority of Biden administration, Austin says

Elevating the United States-India defense partnership — especially in the context of strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region — is a priority of the Biden administration, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday without naming China.

After a meeting with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, the U.S. defense chief said they discussed military-to-military engagement across services and boosting cooperation in new areas like information sharing, logistics and artificial intelligence.

Austin and Singh said that they talked about enhancing cooperation with like-minded partners in multilateral forums like the Quad, which is seen as a regional bulwark against increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises Australia, India, Japan and U.S.

“As the world faces a global pandemic and growing challenges to an open, stable international system, the U.S.-India relationship is a stronghold of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” Austin said after his meeting with Singh.

Austin’s trip through Asia — with stops in South Korea, Japan and India — is seen as an attempt to shore up alliances and partnerships as China increasingly flexes its muscles.

“India, in particular, is an increasingly important partner among today’s rapidly shifting international dynamics,” Austin said

India and China last month began to disengage their troops from a military standoff in the disputed Himalayan region of Ladakh that had been going on since May. The two sides have pulled back along one major friction point, but others remain.

A clash in June resulted in casualties on both sides, the worst such confrontation in 45 years, leading to a deterioration in ties between the nuclear-armed Asian giants.

The situation in eastern Ladakh was on the agenda in Austin’s talks with Indian leaders, The Hindustan Times newspaper reported citing government sources.

No defense pacts were announced during Austin’s visit, but Singh said the two sides agreed there were opportunities to collaborate between their defense industries and that the full potential of the signing of a set of pacts that allowed such exchange had to be explored.

U.S. officials were given an understanding of India’s hardware and technology needs especially in context of military reaction time in the Indo-Pacific region, The Hindustan Times reported.

India-U.S. defense ties have been on the upswing in recent years. The two countries have signed key defense and security pacts even as defense deals have surged, with India buying more than $20 billion worth of military equipment from the U.S. since 2008.

Currently under consideration is a proposal for 30 armed drones, estimated to be worth more than $3 billion and surveillance aircraft.

Austin, the first top official from President Joe Biden’s administration to visit India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he arrived in New Delhi on Friday. He is scheduled to leave for the U.S. on Sunday.