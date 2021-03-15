Bolivia judge jails former President Jeanine Anez over alleged 2019 coup

A Bolivian judge jailed former President Jeanine Anez after prosecutors accused her of terrorism, conspiracy and sedition in what they say was a coup in 2019.

Anez was given four months of preventive detention on the the grounds that she’s a flight risk, according to state-controlled news agency ABI. Two of her former ministers were also jailed.

“They’re sending me to jail for four months to await judgment for a “coup” that never took place,” Anez said in a tweet on Twitter.

Anez, then an opposition senator, took power in 2019 after socialist President Evo Morales fled the country following a contested election and mass protests. Morales and his supporters described the events a coup, and they never accepted Anez’s government as legitimate.

As soon as she took office, the country switched overnight from being a friend of Venezuela to an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Anez became so unpopular that she withdrew her candidacy in last year’s presidential election and Morales’ socialist party, MAS, now under the leadership of Luis Arce, regained power in a landslide victory.

The former president has accused the socialist party of political persecution. The Organization of American States said in a statement that it is concerned about “the abuse of judicial mechanisms that once again have become repressive instruments of the ruling party,” and called for the release of the detainees.

