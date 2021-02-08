Israel’s Netanyahu appears in court as corruption trial resumes

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in Jerusalem's District Court on Monday to formally respond to the indictment in the corruption trial against him.

Netanyahu wore a black face mask during the morning hearing, which he briefly attended before departing, leaving his defense attorneys to carry on without him.

Netanyahu stood before the court and confirmed that the written response submitted to the court was his reply to the charges.

A panel of three judges was hearing defense attorneys responded for the first time to the indictment filed against the 71-year-old, the first sitting premier in Israel's history to stand trial.

This was the second time Netanyahu appeared in court in connection to the trial. He did so first in May, when the indictment was read out to him.

The indictment accuses him of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases.

He is alleged to have systematically accepted expensive gifts and to have tried to improve media coverage of him in return for favors.

Monday's session was initially scheduled for January, but was postponed due to a coronavirus lockdown which was eased on Sunday.

On Sunday, Netanyahu told his supporters he knew they wanted to support him, but said, "I urge you, for the sake of your health, for the sake of the health of all of us, don't come."

But scores demonstrated against him outside the court.

"Yalla Bibi leave," and "Bibi to jail," they chanted, beating drums, blowing horns, using Netanyahu's nickname.

"I hope he can hear what's going on here outside," Tali Etzion, 60, told a dpa reporter at the scene.

"We've worked hard for him to stand trial. Now we've come to make sure he doesn't run. We'll accompany him until he enters prison," said Roi Goldstein, 48, sporting a white prison jumpsuit with black stripes and a Netanyahu mask.

One woman held up a large scale, symbolizing justice.

A group of demonstrators wore orange jumpsuits or orange vests with the words "cleaning corruption" and swept the streets in front of a picture of Netanyahu. Signs reading "Crime Minister," which appear frequently around the country in protest against Netanyahu, were also held by demonstrators.

Only a handful of pro-Netanyahu demonstrators protested on the other side of the cordoned-off street where the main court entrance is located.

One Netanyahu supporter burst through the police lines, shouting over a megaphone "corrupt left-wingers!" He was quickly dragged away by police.

The hearing comes in the midst of campaigning, weeks before Israel's fourth parliamentary election in two years.

Despite the trial, Netanyahu's right-wing Likud Party continues to lead in opinion polls, although surveys say he would struggle to form a majority coalition.

In the months since May, his lawyers have studied the investigation's material, filed pretrial motions and formulated their defense strategies.

Netanyahu denies all allegations.

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, of the Likud, urged the judges to only begin questioning witnesses after the March 23 vote, to avoid "gross interference by the judiciary" in the election process.