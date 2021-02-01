Israel and Kosovo establish diplomatic relations in Zoom ceremony

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel and Kosovo on Monday established diplomatic relations in a ceremony held via Zoom due to coronavirus restrictions and the subsequent cancellation of the Kosovan delegation's trip to Jerusalem.

In an event that was live-streamed, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Kosovan Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla signed an agreement to establish official relations between the two countries.

The ceremony also included a virtual unveiling of a plaque that will be placed at the entrance to Kosovo's embassy in Jerusalem.

In a call with reporters on Sunday, Israeli Foreign Ministry officials confirmed that this makes Kosovo the first Muslim-majority country to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Though Israel and Kosovo did not previously have official relations, they did enjoy friendly ties including assistance from Israel to Kosovo during the coronavirus crisis, Ambassador Gary Koren, deputy director general for Euro-Asia affairs at the Israeli Foreign Ministry noted.

In September, former U.S. President Donald Trump helped broker the first steps towards economic ties between Kosovo and Serbia. As part of the deal, Serbia agreed to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and Kosovo said it would recognize Israel.

"Our peoples enjoy a history of friendship and today we start a journey as two states," Haradinaj-Stublla said.

"We uphold the same values of democracy and freedom," she added.

Israel also recently inked U.S.-brokered deals with Morocco, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Sudan, the first recognition of the Jewish state by Arab nations in a quarter of a century.