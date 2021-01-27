Holocaust remembrance is Germany’s ‘everlasting responsibility,’ Merkel says

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that remembering the victims of the Holocaust is an "everlasting responsibility of Germany."

In a video message at an event organized by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, the United Nations and Unesco to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, Merkel said she was "deeply ashamed" of the atrocities committed by the Nazis.

"We must resolutely oppose both open and covert anti-Semitism, the denial as well as the relativization of the Holocaust," Merkel said. "We must always be vigilant in order not to leave any room for anti-Semitism and racism."

The chancellor thanked survivors who muster the strength to tell their life stories.

"As contemporary witnesses, they convey the vulnerability of human dignity and the values that underlie peaceful coexistence," she said, adding that survivors should be honored "by remembering them and drawing lessons from their fates."

Earlier on Wednesday, members of the German parliament held a special sitting for Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking 76 years since Soviet soldiers liberated the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz.

Wolfgang Schaeuble, president of the Bundestag parliament, warned that new forms of racism and anti-Semitism had emerged in modern times, and stressed Germany's duty to protect Jewish people from persecution.

"On days of remembrance, the call is always for responsibility, but do we live up to it? Anti-Semitism and xenophobia are once again manifesting themselves openly, without restraint, and even violently in our country," Schaeuble said.

He pointed to the fact that Jewish facilities required police protection.

"Jews hide their kippah, conceal their identity. In Halle, the Jewish community escaped a murderous attack by mere coincidence," Schaueble said, referring to a failed attempt by an armed extremist to storm the city's synagogue in October 2019.

The veteran Christian Democrat said that Germany's culture of remembrance does not protect against "new forms of racism and anti-Semitism, like those that spread in school playgrounds, in internet forums or in conspiracy theories."

At least 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, were murdered in Auschwitz in Nazi-occupied Poland. Across Europe, around 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

Holocaust survivor and Bavarian Jewish community leader Charlotte Knobloch addressed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) lawmakers in her speech to the Bundestag.

"You will continue to fight for your Germany, and we will continue to fight for our Germany," she said. "You lost your battle 76 years ago."