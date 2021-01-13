New massacre in Ethiopian border region leaves at least 80 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya â€” At least 80 civilians have been killed in a new massacre in a western region of Ethiopia, the same place where more than 200 died last month, human rights activists said on Wednesday.

The attack occurred early Tuesday in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, said Aaron Maasho, a senior adviser at the state-run Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.

Other witnesses put the death toll higher, telling Ethiopian state broadcaster EBC more than 100 people died, some of them children.

Few details about the incident were available, but the region, which borders Sudan, is home to many members of ethnic minorities who have repeatedly been victims of such attacks in the past.

More than 200 people were killed in a similar massacre in Benishangul-Gumuz in December.

The latest attack took place in the region's Metekel area, which is under the control of the Ethiopian army as well as regional forces.

"These harrowing killings have to stop," Maasho said.

"For the umpteenth time, we call on authorities at federal and regional levels to enhance coordination amongst themselves and strengthen their security presence in the area to prevent such incidents from taking place," he said.

Tensions between Ethiopia's ethnic groups have increased under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has been in power since 2018.

Ethiopia launched a military offensive on its northern region of Tigray in November. The conflict was declared to have ended by Abiy in early December, though there are reports of pockets of ongoing fighting.