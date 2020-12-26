Legendary double agent George Blake dies in Russia at 98

MOSCOW â€” First he spied for Britain, then for the Soviet Union; now the former agent George Blake has died at the age of 98, the Russian foreign intelligence service SVR announced on Saturday in the capital Moscow, according to the state news agency TASS.

"He sincerely loved our country and admired the feat of the people during the Great Patriotic War (World War II)," SVR news bureau chief Sergei Ivanov told TASS, referring to him as a "legendary intelligence officer."

The ex-agent, born in Rotterdam in 1922, was transferred to South Korea as a young spy for the British secret service after World War II.

After the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950 he was taken prisoner.

He then spied for the Soviet Union, apparently unhappy with U.S. bomb strikes as he revealed later in life. When his espionage activities were discovered, a British court sentenced him to 42 years in prison in 1961.

In 1966 he managed to escape from prison. He fled to Moscow via Berlin. Since then he has lived in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Blake as a "brilliant professional with extraordinary character and courage." With his hard work he made an "invaluable contribution ... to the preservation of peace in the world."

According to the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the nonagenarian recently suffered from high blood pressure and was not feeling well.

Putin, who was also an intelligence agent, had congratulated Blake on his 90th birthday. On his 95th birthday, he had called on Russia's agents to engage in the fight of good against evil.